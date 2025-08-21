article

The Brief A woman is accused of smashing a DoorDash driver's car after a failed food delivery. The driver told FOX6 News she had already picked up the food when her cellphone service was disconnected, leaving her unable to complete the delivery. Court filings estimated damage to the driver's car at more than $10,200.



A Milwaukee woman is accused of smashing a DoorDash driver's car after a failed food delivery in July.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 22-year-old Janiyah Jones with criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She's scheduled to make her initial appearance in court on Sept. 5.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke to the DoorDash driver, Faith Morris, earlier this month. She said it was a high-priced order, and she jumped at the chance to earn some extra cash when her cellphone service was cut off because of an overdue bill. She had already picked up the food, and the lack of service left her unable to complete the delivery.

It all happened on July 11. According to a criminal complaint, Morris went home after her cellphone service was disconnected so she could use Wi-Fi to cancel the order.

Once Morris got home, court filings said the DoorDash customer began to message her asking about her home address. Fearing the customer had followed her home, Morris called 911.

"All of a sudden, I’m getting text messages from the customer saying I’m stealing their food," Morris told FOX6. "And I’m trying to explain to them, I’m not trying to steal their food, that my phone just got turned off."

Doorbell camera footage showed a "heavy set" woman knock on Morris' door, after which prosecutors said the woman began to repeatedly hit Morris' car with a tire iron – smashing the windows. A brick was also thrown at the car.

In all, court filings estimated damage to Morris' car at more than $10,200.

Police obtained records from DoorDash which identified Jones as the owner of the phone number associated with the failed food delivery. An officer later identified Jones as being involved in a crash earlier this year, and a review of bodycam footage from the crash showed Jones appeared to be the same person who damaged Morris' car.