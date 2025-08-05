Milwaukee DoorDash incident; customer allegedly vandalizes driver's car

The Brief A Milwaukee DoorDash driver said a customer allegedly followed her home and caused $6,000 in damage to her car over an undelivered food order. It happened on Friday, July 11. The customer accused her of stealing the food and minutes later appeared at her door.



A Milwaukee DoorDash driver said a customer tracked her to her home and smashed her car after she was unable to deliver a late-night food order.

What we know:

It happened on Friday, July 11. Faith Morris said the DoorDash app gave her a lucrative offer.

"It was a high-priced order, and it was in the area," Morris said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

She said she jumped at the chance for extra cash, threw the kids in the car and got the food. But there was a problem: her phone service shut off because of an overdue bill, leaving her unable to complete the delivery.

Faith Morris

"Within five minutes, T-Mobile shuts my phone off. I’m shocked," Morris recalled. "We pull up to the location but the address will not load because my app won’t load anymore. I sit outside the customer’s house for 10 minutes and [was] calling T-Mobile to see if they’ll turn my phone back on."

What they're saying:

Morris said she eventually returned home. Using Wi-Fi, she contacted the customer to explain what had happened.

"All of a sudden, I’m getting text messages from the customer saying I’m stealing their food," Morris said. "And I’m trying to explain to them, I’m not trying to steal their food, that my phone just got turned off."

She said the customer accused her of stealing the food. Minutes later, the hangry customer appeared at her door.

"They picked up one of those bricks right there from the neighbor’s house, and they threw it on my windshield," Morris said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Morris said she watched the damage from a window. She estimates the incident caused about $6,000 in damage to her 2024 Mitsubishi.

Dig deeper:

Morris believes the customer tracked her through the DoorDash app and said another car arrived with the suspect.

"I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what to do," Morris said. "I don’t know if they were drunk or what it was. But they were definitely possessed."

Milwaukee police said charges are being referred to prosecutors. As of Tuesday night, none had been filed.