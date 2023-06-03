Milwaukee domestic violence shooting, man hurt

article

A Milwaukee man, 54, was hurt in a shooting early Saturday, June 3 near 40th and Vienna.

Police said the shooting shortly before 3 a.m. was domestic violence related.

Police didn't say whether an arrest was made but did say "police are not seeking any additional suspects."

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

