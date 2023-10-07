Hoan Bridge investigation, dive team responds; here's why

A dive team searched under Milwaukee's Hoan Bridge – but nothing was found – after officials say someone reported a potentially endangered child Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were first dispatched to the area around 4:15 p.m. Authorities said it was reported that a child "in the company of an adult, may have been endangered by the adult."

A description of a possibly involved vehicle on the bridge was provided. The sheriff's office did not find the vehicle in question on the bridge, but said it is still being sought.

Milwaukee dive team searches under Hoan Bridge

The Milwaukee Fire Department's Dive Rescue Team responded for the unconfirmed report of the endangered child, officials said. Crews performed multiple searches of the water, but after two hours of searches nothing was found.

FOX6 News at the scene also saw the U.S. Coast Guard involved in the response.