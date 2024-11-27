Milwaukee-Dallas flight 'disruptive' passenger federally charged

The Brief A man who injured a flight attendant in an attempt to exit a plane mid-air has been federally charged. Abdul-al-Jabbar Olaiya of Canada was charged with interfering with a flight crew by assault or intimidation within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. If convicted, Olaiya faces up to 20 years in federal prison.



A Canadian man who injured a flight attendant in an attempt to exit a plane mid-air has been federally charged. That announcement came Tuesday, Nov. 26 from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton.

Abdul-al-Jabbar Olaiya, 29, was charged via criminal complaint with interfering with a flight crew by assault or intimidation within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States.

According to court documents, on Nov. 19, roughly two hours into the flight from Milwaukee to Dallas, Olaiya became frustrated with a flight attendant as she worked the forward galley.

Witnesses told law enforcement they heard Olaiya tell her he was "captain of this flight" and needed to "get off the plane." He then allegedly charged the flight attendant in an attempt to access the aircraft exit door. The flight attendant, identified in court documents as S.J., used her body to shield the door and was injured in the scuffle. Passengers rushed to assist her. They subdued Olaiya and duct-taped his wrists and ankles.

With only about 30 minutes left on the flight, the pilots decided to continue to DFW, calling the tower for priority landing and taxing.

After arriving in Dallas, Olaiya was removed from the plane by officers and taken in for a mental evaluation.

If convicted, Olaiya faces up to 20 years in federal prison.