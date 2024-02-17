Milwaukee Daddy/Daughter Dance tradition continues for 19th year

Milwaukee Recreation's annual Daddy/Daughter Dance returned on Saturday night, Feb. 17.

Held at North Division High School, and now in its 19th year, the event is a night to remember for dads and daughters – including one pair that has made it a nearly annual tradition.

"We’ve been ever since she was 3 years old – was our very first Daddy/Daughter Dance," said dad Elisha Barren.

They say time flies when you're having fun, but memories stay forever. That statement is true for Elisha and Nyrice Barren. For 12 years, not counting those during the COVID-19 pandemic when the dance was canceled, the duo has arrived in style.

"Watching the pictures and the collages over the years – it’s amazing," Elisha said.

Nyrice and Elisha Barren at the Daddy/Daughter Dance through the years

At 15 years old, Nyrice has grown up going to the annual Daddy/Daughter Dance, but she has not grown tired of her dad.

"I’ll probably get sick of him when I am like 60," Nyrice said.

Every year, the pair gets ready to hit the dance floor. And you better roll out the red carpet: The Barrens dress to impress.

"Every year I ask her, ‘What color do you want to wear?’ And then the journey starts," said Elisha.

"We like our rainbows, so we get every color each year," Nyrice said.

Nyrice and Elisha Barren at the Daddy/Daughter Dance

But the night is about more than just glamour; it's about moments dads and daughters – like the Barrens – will cherish for a lifetime.

"The baby girl, the princess, is still around," said Elisha.

"He's stuck with me a little longer than he thinks," Nyrice said.