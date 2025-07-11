Milwaukee boy critically missing, last seen near 61st and Hustis

article

The Brief MPD requested the public's help to find critically missing 7-year-old Jamal White. White was last seen near 61st and Hustis on Friday night. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department has requested the public's help to find critically missing 7-year-old Jamal White. He was last seen around 7 p.m. on Friday, July 11.

White was last seen near 61st and Hustis, just southwest of 60th and Good Hope. He was seen in a white Jeep Renegade.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police described White as 4 feet tall and 80 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.

Related article