Milwaukee woman critically missing, last seen near 57th and Wright

The Milwaukee Police Department asked the public for help to find 60-year-old Sarah Lewis, considered critically missing. She was last seen on Friday afternoon near 57th and Wright.

Lewis is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a heavy build, brown eyes, dark hair, moles on her face and a scar on her nose. She was last seen wearing a full-length black leather jacket, black blazer, black crocheted dress, nude-colored stockings and black vintage wedge heels with gold threading. She is known to wear "a lot" of jewelry, police said.

Police said Lewis typically uses a walker to get around and is "hunched over" when walking. She also typically wears dentures, but is currently without them.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.