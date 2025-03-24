Milwaukee critical missing teen; last seen on city's Lower East Side

article

Milwaukee police are seeking help to locate a 16-year-old girl. Paress Love was last seen on Milwaukee's Lower East Side on Sunday evening, March 23.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing person – 16-year-old Paress Love.

Missing teen sought

What we know:

Officials say Paress was last in contact with her family around 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 23. She is missing from Milwaukee's Lower East Side – near Cass and Ogden.

Paress is described as a female, Black, about 5'2" tall and weighing around 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and light brown hair.

Officials say Paress is believed to be wearing black, hooded sweatshirt with bold white lettering on the front, gray pants and unknown tattoos on the right arm and right side of her neck.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on Love's whereabouts is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.