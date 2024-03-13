Milwaukee critical missing person; police seek help

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a critical missing person.

Police said Karma Sanchez was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 13 near 54th and Clarke.

Sanchez is described as 5 feet-5 inches tall and weighing approximately 340 pounds, with dark curly hair and brown eyes.

Police said Sanchez was last seen wearing black pants, white shoes and a tie-dyed multicolored jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 3 at 414-935-7232.