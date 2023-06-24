Milwaukee critical missing man last seen near 34th and Clybourn

article

Milwaukee police have asked for help in the search for critical missing 21-year-old man Tywan White – last seen near 34th and Clybourn around 8:40 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

White is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks with brown tips and a light beard. He has a scar on his upper right lip and a tattoo of clouds with the name "Lula Mae" on his right forearm.

White was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black Air Jordan basketball shoes. Anyone with information on White's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 3 at 414-935-7232.