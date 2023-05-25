Milwaukee critical missing woman last seen on south side
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help to find critical missing 54-year-old woman Isabel Lorenzana.
Lorenzana was last seen Thursday morning, May 25 around 8 a.m. near Union and Bow – just southwest of 16th and Greenfield on the city's south side. She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and red hair.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police said Lorenzana's primary language is Spanish, and she speaks little English.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-7a.m. at 414-935-7360.