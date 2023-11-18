Silver Alert: Milwaukee critical missing man last seen on north side

article

A Silver Alert was issued as Milwaukee police search for critical missing 70-year-old Melvin Covan – last seen around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 near 52nd and Hampton.

Police described Covan as 5 feet tall with a slim build (120-130 pounds) and black hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy thermal shirt, blue sweatpants and gray flip-flops.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information regarding Covan's whereabouts is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to midnight at 414-935-7205 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from midnight to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.