Milwaukee police: Overall crime down, homicides up to start 2025

MPD said the city has seen an overall dip in crime in 2025 compared to 2024. First-quarter data shows that, while overall crime is down, homicides are up. MPD also released its 2025 Violent Crime Reduction Plan.



The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday said the city has seen an overall dip in crime so far this year, but one crime in particular has been an exception to an otherwise positive trend.

Milwaukee crime data

By the numbers:

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said crime, overall, is down 12% through the first quarter of 2025 – that is, January through March. However, there has been a small increase in the number of homicides, year-to-date, compared to 2024.

"These are good trends. They should be recognized," he said. "For this quarter, there were two more homicides than at the same time last year. And as I've always said, one homicide is one too many."

Dig deeper:

Through the first quarter of 2024, compared to 2024:

Homicides increased 9% – up to 25 from 23

Rape decreased 7% – down to 99 from 106

Robbery decreased 3% – down to 354 from 364

Aggravated assaults decreased 23% – down to 1,207 from 1,565

Human trafficking increased 50% – up to nine from six

Burglary decreased 14% – down to 393 from 458

Theft decreased 12% – down to 1,449 from 1,646

Auto thefts decreased 3% – down to 1,266 from 1,307

Arson decreased 17% – down to 38 from 46

Non-fatal shootings decreased 15% – down to 110 from 130

Carjackings decreased 12% – down to 73 from 83

On the roads, crash data found:

Crashes decreased 6% – down to 3,225 from 3,417

Hit-and-run crashes decreased 6% – down to 1,201 from 1,279

Fatalities decreased 30% – down to seven from 10

Chief Norman said the police department's homicide clearance rate is at 124% so far in 2025. That rate includes homicides in the previous year that were cleared.

Work continues

What they're saying:

On April 1, the first day of MPD's second quarter of crime data, a 6-year-old boy died because of what police called "negligent" handling of a gun.

"Think deeper about this horrible death. Three adults knew the gun wasn’t secure and accessible to a 6-year-old child," Norman said.

Related article

It's one of the issues MPD and organizations like United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) are focused on tackling this year. UNCOM hands out gun locks to the community at every center.

"I don’t think anyone would disagree with me when I say there is still a lot of work that we need to do," said UNCOM's Renee Logee.

2025 Violent Crime Plan

What's next:

The Milwaukee Police Department on Tuesday also announced th release of its 2025 Violent Crime Reduction Plan.

According to a news release, the Violent Crime Plan was first launched in 2023. The plan reflects initiatives that MPD uses to prevent, respond to and reduce violent crime in the community.

While much of the 2023 plan is incorporated in the 2025 update, the revised Violent Crime Reduction Plan includes new strategies and initiatives that we are using to supplement the foundation built in 2023.

"While the Violent Crime Reduction Plan represents MPD’s overall strategy to reduce violence in our neighborhoods, MPD’s efforts alone are not enough," MPD said in a statement. "The entire community must work together to eradicate violence. MPD remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening our partnerships with community organizations, elected officials and anyone who wants to participate in shaping public safety in Milwaukee."