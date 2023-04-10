Milwaukee crash, Teutonia and Villard, 2 dead, teen charged

Kayden Foster, 17, of Milwaukee, faces second-degree reckless homicide charges, among others, in connection with a crash that happened in November 2022 near Teutonia and Villard that left two people dead.

Foster was 16 at the time of the crash on Nov. 7 2022. Wisconsin law requires any 17-year-old defendant to be charged in adult court.

Prosecutors say Foster shouldn't have been driving in the first place.

Kayden Foster

Foster made his initial appearance in court on April 7 after charges were filed. In addition to the two counts of second-degree reckless homicide, Foster is charged with two counts of hit-and-run, involving death, two counts of hit-and-run, involving injury and one count of drive/operate a vehicle without consent.

"This very young man just turned 17 last week," said Arthur Thexton, Milwaukee County assistant district attorney.

A criminal complaint details the night of Nov. 7. Prosecutors say then-16-year-old Foster picked up his friend in a stolen SUV. Some time later, at the intersection of Teutonia and Villard, his friend told police Foster tried "beating" a red light.

It ended in a crash.

"Kills two, injures three others, and then instead of staying or trying to help, he flees," said Thexton.

Prosecutors say surveillance showed the driver of the SUV got out, grabbed something from inside and ran away.

The others weren't able to. Nekayla Evans, 22, and Erin Crooms, 20, who were both inside the other car, died on scene.

Using data from the SUV, police say Foster was driving 69 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The posted speed limit is 35.

"I regret to see little alternative to $30,000 cash and all the other usual conditions," said Thexton.

At his initial court appearance, Foster's public defender asked for lower bail, but Court Commissioner Susan Roth set it at $30,000 cash.