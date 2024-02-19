Milwaukee crash, teen killed; Shayqwen Thompson pleads guilty

article

Shayqwen Thompson pleaded guilty on Monday, Feb. 19 to one count of knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked, causing death in connection with a crash that killed a teenage boy near 91st and Good Hope in Milwaukee in April 2023.

Thompson is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12.

Case details

Thompson admitted he did not have a valid license when he struck 15-year-old Donkeise Caldwell near 91st and Good Hope Friday, April 14, prosecutors say. Caldwell later died at Children's Wisconsin.

A criminal complaint says a friend of Caldwell said they had left Vincent High School around 8:30 a.m. to go to Walgreens for some candy and were heading back to school when the crash happened. The friend said they crossed 91st and were in the median when Caldwell crossed over the median and was running in the southbound late. When he got to the middle of the road, he appeared to turn to try to make it back, and he was hit by an oncoming car.

Another witness said the driver of that car appeared to try to swerve to avoid hitting the boy.

Thompson told investigators he saw the two teens and one of them "edged" out into the street and then "darted" into the street as though he was trying to beat the oncoming car. According to the complaint, Thompson said he tried to change lanes to avoid hitting the boy, but that was unsuccessful. He said after the crash, his windshield shattered, and he was covered in glass. He said he continued through the intersection, made a turn and called for help, the complaint says.

According to prosecutors, he admitted he did not have a valid license after failing to pay a ticket and noted several operating after suspension tickets. He said "once you get so many tickets, it is hard to catch up," telling investigators he was "trying to get his license back."

The complaint says Thompson is a "habitual traffic offender." His license was revoked in December 2022, and prosecutors noted seven operating after suspension convictions.