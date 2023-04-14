Milwaukee fatal pedestrian accident; driver arrested

article

A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy is dead after being struck by a vehicle while walking near 91st Street and Good Hope Road Friday morning, April 14. It happened around 8:30 a.m.

Police say the vehicle struck the pedestrian as he was crossing mid-block and ran into the street.

The 15-year-old Milwaukee boy was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested for operating while revoked causing death.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.