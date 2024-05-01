Sherman and Florist crash, Milwaukee man guilty at trial

article

A Milwaukee man was found guilty at trial on Wednesday, May 1 in connection to a crash that killed three women last year.

A jury convicted 23-year-old Everton Stewart of six felonies and a misdemeanor: three counts of hit-and-run involving death, three counts of knowingly operating while revoked causing death, and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He previously pleaded not guilty to a different set of charges, court records show.

The jury deliberated for roughly one hour.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

Police initially received a complaint about a violent and disorderly person causing problems at a Milwaukee home the morning of Nov. 3, court documents state. Officers went to the home and met the caller, who identified the disorderly person as Stewart.

A criminal complaint said the caller reported hearing "an altercation taking place" between Stewart and a screaming woman. When the caller went to help the woman, the complaint states Stewart attacked them and at one point threatened them with a knife. They said Stewart had been drinking all day, and they could smell the alcohol on him. They said that he left the area driving his Toyota Avalon "at a high rate of speed."

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Florist

About ten minutes later, police were called to a two-car crash at Sherman and Florist. The driver of the car that was struck, a Nissan, had been thrown from the car. She was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries and later died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 28-year-old Ebony Johnson. Two passengers in the Nissan died from their injuries at the scene. They were identified by the medical examiner as 28-year-old Bobbie Dyson and 31-year-old Lashonda Jackson.

Officers found the second and striking car, a Toyota Avalon, with front end damage. The driver was not on the scene. A witness told police after the crash the driver of the Toyota left the scene on foot. When police searched the Toyota, they found a passport inside belonging to Stewart, the complaint said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to the complaint, shortly after the crash, police went to Stewart's home and found him in bed. He was "bleeding from the face, knee, and other areas," per the complaint, and he "appeared intoxicated and had red bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath." Stewart was then arrested.

A sample of Stewart's blood was obtained and tested at the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory. The analyst determined the alcohol concentration in the blood was 0.157, the complaint said.

When a detective interviewed Stewart, the complaint states he "admitted driving the Avalon" west on Florist, where he was involved in the crash. He told the detective he estimated his speed at 60 mph, and said he got out of his car and did not see anyone in need of help – so he left.

A review of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records shows Stewart's license is in revoked status. He was convicted in Milwaukee of operating while intoxicated in 2019.