Three people are dead following a crash on Milwaukee's north side Friday morning, Nov. 3.

It happened near Florist and Sherman around 2:15 a.m.

Crash on Milwaukee's north side; 3 dead

Police say a white Nissan with three occupants was traveling south on Sherman when it collided with a gray Toyota that had one occupant.

The 28-year-old driver of the Nissan died at the hospital. The two passengers of the Nissan, ages 31 and 28, also died as a result of their injuries.

The 23-year-old driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. This driver was taken into custody.

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Florist

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.