Milwaukee crash, accused driver had revoked license

A crash on Milwaukee's north side Sunday, July 9 left a driver on life support.

Prosecutors say the driver who caused the crash shouldn't have been driving in the first place – cited more than two dozen times for operating while suspended or revoked.

Blessin Rhodes made his first court appearance Wednesday, July 12. He's charged with knowingly operating while revoked, causing great bodily harm.

"The victim here is in critical condition, he flatlined twice in the ambulance on the way to the hospital," said Assistant District Attorney Arthur Thexton. "If he dies, this case will be upgraded to homicide."

It's related to a crash near Appleton and Fiebrantz – just east of 76th Street – that happened around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Court documents state Rhodes' car was doing just shy of 60 mph in the 35 mph when it hit another vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle’s neck was broken.

Rhodes stayed at the scene and was arrested.

"He was released yesterday, because I don’t think charges had been filed. However, he was arrested as he was walking out of the door of the jail," said Defense Attorney Vincent Guimont.

At the time, he wasn’t supposed to be behind the wheel. Attorneys said he has three open cases in three different counties – cited 33 separate times. The cases include felony retail theft in Washington County, leading state patrol on a chase with a gun in Jefferson County, and carrying a concealed weapon in Milwaukee County.

"He does have these open cases, but I believe he’s made all of his appearances," Guimont said.

The court commissioner agreed with the state, and set Rhodes’ bond at $5,000.