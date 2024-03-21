Milwaukee crash; multiple children involved, man arrested

New video shows the aftermath of a crash where the driver slammed into a van carrying at least 11 children.

The crash happened on Dec. 6 near 13th and Layton.

Police say a man was driving recklessly in a stolen vehicle. When police tried to stop him, the driver sped off and crashed into a cargo van carrying several kids from Crescent Learning Center.

After the crash, police said 22-year-old Nicolas Holloway tried to run away.

Video shows officers caught him, cuffed him and arrested him.

Holloway's charges include party to a crime, possession of a firearm, bail jumping and possession with intent to sell cocaine.

Nicolas Holloway

Police are still looking for the driver, who Holloway said is someone he went to high school with named "J."

The van's driver told FOX6 News it was a night that will always live with him. He siad he did not want to go on camera, but said the incident cost him his job and said it was one of the worst nights of his life.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.