Milwaukee crash kills 3; Everton Stewart due in court

23-year-old Everton Stewart, the Milwaukee man charged in connection with a collision that killed three women at Sherman and Florist on Friday, Nov. 3 is due in court on Wednesday, Nov. 15 for a preliminary hearing.

Stewart – and he faces the following criminal counts:

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having prior intoxicant-related conviction/revocation (three counts)

Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle with PAC while having prior intoxicant-related conviction (three counts)

Hit-and-run resulting in death (three counts)

Knowingly operate motor vehicle while revoked-cause death of another (three counts)

Police received a complaint about a violent and disorderly person causing problems at a Milwaukee residence around 2 a.m. Nov. 3, court documents state. Officers went to the residence and met the caller who identified the disorderly person as the defendant, Stewart.

The complaint said the caller reported hearing "an altercation taking place" between Stewart and a screaming woman. When the caller went to help the woman, the complaint states Stewart attacked them and at one point threatened them with a knife. They said Stewart had been drinking all day, and they could smell the alcohol on him. They said that he left the area driving his Toyota Avalon "at a high rate of speed."

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Florist

About ten minutes later, police were dispatched to a two-car crash at Sherman Boulevard and Florist Avenue. The driver of the car that was struck, a Nissan, had been thrown from the car. She was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries and later died. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified her as 28-year-old Ebony Johnson. Two passengers in the Nissan died from their injuries on the scene. They were identified by the medical examiner as 28-year-old Bobbie Dyson and 31-year-old Lashonda Jackson.

"She’s just a beautiful person. I miss my baby," Bobby Dyson, Bobbie's father, said at a Nov. 3 vigil. "We’re all going to go away, but we don’t know when…We had a lot of fun together. She was just an outgoing person."

Officers found the second and striking car, a Toyota Avalon, with front end damage. The driver was not on the scene. A citizen witness told police after the crash the driver of the Toyota left the scene on foot. When police searched the Toyota, they found a passport inside belonging to the defendant, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, shortly after the collision, police went to Stewart's residence and found him in bed. He was "bleeding from the face, knee, and other areas," per the complaint, and he "appeared intoxicated and had red bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath." Stewart was then arrested.

Milwaukee crash, Sherman and Florist

A sample of Stewart's blood was obtained and tested at the Wisconsin Crime Laboratory. The analyst determined the alcohol concentration in the blood was 0.157, the complaint said.

When a detective interviewed Stewart, the complaint states he "admitted driving the Avalon" west on Florist, where he was involved in the crash. He told the detective he estimated his speed at 60 mph, and said he got out of his car and did not see anyone in need of help – so he left.

"It's just surreal," Ruth Dyson, Bobbie's stepmother, said at the vigil. "What do we do? I hear so many people here, so now what do I do?"

A review of Wisconsin Department of Transportation records shows Stewart's license is in revoked status. He was convicted in Milwaukee of operating while intoxicated in 2019.



