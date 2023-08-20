I-94 crash, man suffered fatal cardiac event: medical examiner

article

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said a man is dead after he suffered a cardiac event and crashed on the interstate Sunday morning, Aug. 20.

Officials were called to I-94 just west of the Zoo Interchange around 9:45 a.m. The man suffered the medical episode before his vehicle slammed into a wall.

The medical examiner said the man was taken to a hospital and died around 10:45 a.m. as a result of the cardiac event – not the crash.

The scene remained active into the afternoon, the sheriff's office said.