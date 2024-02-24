I-94 crash near American Family Field, traffic reopens

A crash on I-94 eastbound near American Family Field shut down traffic on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 24.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation cameras captured the scene near Mitchell Boulevard. All lanes were blocked shortly after 3:30 p.m., and multiple vehicles appeared to be involved. The left-most lane soon reopened as crews worked to clear the scene, and all lanes were back open around 4:30 p.m.

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office for information, including whether anyone was hurt, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.