The Brief A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. The crash happened at Hopkins and Glendale in May. The investigation involved witness statements, surveillance video, and DNA and fingerprint evidence.



A Milwaukee man is charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on the city's north side in May, and court records show a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

In Court:

Daunte Stamps, 29, is charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, knowingly operating a motor vehicle while revoked and hit-and-run resulting in death.

Court records show Stamps was charged with the same three felonies in May, but the case was dismissed without prejudice – allowing prosecutors to refile it at a later date – in July. Records did not state a reason for the dismissal.

At the time of the crash, Stamps' driver's license had been revoked. Court filings said notice of his revocation had been mailed in April 2024 to the same address he was living at when the crash happened.

The backstory:

A Chevrolet and a BMW were involved in the crash on the morning of May 2, 2025. A criminal complaint said officers found a 61-year-old man unresponsive outside the Chevrolet; he later died at a hospital.

What they're saying:

Police met with the BMW's registered owner at the crash scene. Court filings said she told officers she was parked on Glendale Avenue west of Hopkins Street when she heard "about ten gunshots," and fled the area to avoid being hit.

Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)

The woman said she was the driver and lone occupant of the BMW, according to the complaint, and police initially placed her under arrest.

When police interviewed the driver of the Chevrolet, court filings said he told them he was driving with the victim in the passenger seat but wasn't sure what happened because he was "temporarily knocked out due to the cash." However, he said he saw three or four men – two of whom had "long-barrel assault-style guns" – get out of the other vehicle involved and leave the scene.

Prosecutors said a witness told police she heard gunfire and then saw the crash. She said the BMW ran a stop sign and crashed into the Chevrolet. She then saw three or four men get out of the BMW, exiting through the driver's side, and saw a woman with crutches get out through the rear driver's side door. A silver car pulled up, the men got inside, and the woman yelled for them to leave before the silver car drove away.

Caught On Camera:

Detectives recovered surveillance video of the crash. It showed the BMW headed east on Glendale when it ran a stop sign and collided with the northbound Chevrolet on Hopkins, according to the complaint. After the crash, one person got out of the BMW driver's door and appeared to help someone else out of the vehicle.

After reviewing that video, police interviewed the woman again. She again said she was alone in the vehicle, court filings said, until she was shown the video of multiple other people getting out. She then said she was not driving and identified the driver as Stamps – but reiterated that they were parked, drove away when they heard gunshots and then crashed.

DNA, fingerprint evidence

Dig deeper:

A Milwaukee Police Department forensic investigator processed the BMW for DNA and fingerprints. They collected a swab from the woman who had been arrested, and court filings said they had previously collected a swab from Stamps for an unrelated crash that happened in February 2052.

Prosecutors said a print examiner determined Stamps' prints were found on the driver's door handle and a rear door handle. He was arrested on May 13.

During an interview with police, the complaint said Stamps told them he was not in the car at the time and said his DNA would not be on an airbag. Two days later, he said he heard about the crash from another detective and said he knew the driver of the BMW – but didn't know who was driving at the time of the crash. He then said his DNA would be in the car, but he was "100% confident" his DNA would not be on the driver's airbag.

The complaint said a Wisconsin State Crime lab analyst tested the airbags and swabs from both Stamps and the woman. The analyst determined there was DNA from Stamps, the woman and a third person present in the vehicle.

The steering wheel airbag had a single source of male DNA, court filings said, and the analyst concluded it was consistent with Stamps' DNA profile – noting "[t]he probability of randomly selecting this profile from a population of unrelated individuals is not more frequent than one in 1 TRILLION." Stamps' DNA was also found on other airbags, and was one of two people whose DNA profile was identified on the steering wheel itself.