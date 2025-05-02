Fatal Milwaukee crash near 36th and Glendale; 1 dead, 1 arrested

article

The Brief One person is dead, and another person was arrested after a crash in Milwaukee on Friday, May 2. Police say a vehicle fled a shots-fired incident a block away and then crashed into another vehicle. Police are looking for additional people who got out of the first vehicle and fled the scene.



Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, May 2, 2025, an unknown person was firing shots in the area of 37th and Ruby. That gunfire caused a vehicle to flee the area.

That vehicle then ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle about a block away in the area of 36th and Glendale, near a day care playground.

Several people in the first vehicle got into another vehicle and fled the scene.

A passenger in the second vehicle, a 61-year-old, was taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries. The driver of that vehicle stayed on scene. No other injuries were reported and no one reported being struck by the gunfire in the shots-fired incident.

A person in the first vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are looking for the other people that fled from the first vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.