Fatal Milwaukee crash near 36th and Glendale; 1 dead, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead, one person was arrested, and police are still looking for more suspects after a crash in Milwaukee.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just after 10 a.m. on Friday, May 2, 2025, an unknown person was firing shots in the area of 37th and Ruby. That gunfire caused a vehicle to flee the area.
That vehicle then ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle about a block away in the area of 36th and Glendale, near a day care playground.
Several people in the first vehicle got into another vehicle and fled the scene.
A passenger in the second vehicle, a 61-year-old, was taken to a hospital and later died from their injuries. The driver of that vehicle stayed on scene. No other injuries were reported and no one reported being struck by the gunfire in the shots-fired incident.
A person in the first vehicle, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
MPD tips
What you can do:
Milwaukee police are looking for the other people that fled from the first vehicle.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
