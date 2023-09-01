Milwaukee hit-and-run, girl critically injured near 3rd and Nash

article

A 4-year-old girl was critically injured in a Milwaukee hit-and-run Friday night, Sept. 1.

It happened near 3rd and Nash around 5:45 p.m. Police said the 4-year-old was crossing the street was she was hit, and the driver took off.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A neighbor told FOX6 News kids were playing outside when the car came out of nowhere.

"As I was looking down the street, I looked down by the second house, and I saw a little girl in the middle of the road just laying there, and I seen a speeding car going down that way," said Rayquan Wheeler.

Police are looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

The hit-and-run is at least the third in Milwaukee over the past week. An 11-year-old boy on his bike and a 52-year-old man on a scooter were both killed.