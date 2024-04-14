article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to probation for a 2023 crash that killed a 15-year-old boy.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Shayqwen Thompson admitted he did not have a valid driver's license when he struck Donkeise Caldwell. His 30-month probation term includes 90 days in the Milwaukee County Community Reintegration Center with Huber privileges, according to court records.

The crash happened on April 14, 2023, near 91st and Good Hope. Caldwell later died at Children's Wisconsin.

Case details

According to a criminal complaint, a friend of Caldwell's said they left Vincent High School around 8:30 a.m. to go to Walgreens for some candy and were heading back to school when the crash happened.

The friend said they crossed 91st Street and were in the median when Caldwell crossed over the median and was running in the southbound lane, per the complaint. When Caldwell got to the middle of the road, the friend said he appeared to turn to try to make it back, and he was hit by an oncoming car.

The complaint states another witness said the driver of that car appeared to try to swerve to avoid hitting the boy.

Thompson told investigators he saw the two teens and one of them "edged" out into the street and then "darted" into the street as though he was trying to beat the oncoming car. According to the complaint, Thompson said he tried to change lanes to avoid hitting the boy, but that was unsuccessful. He said after the crash, his windshield shattered, and he was covered in glass. He said he continued through the intersection, made a turn and called for help, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors said Thompson admitted he did not have a valid license after failing to pay a ticket and noted several operating after suspension tickets. He said "once you get so many tickets, it is hard to catch up," telling investigators he was "trying to get his license back."

The complaint said Thompson was a "habitual traffic offender." His license was revoked in December 2022, and prosecutors noted seven operating after suspension convictions.