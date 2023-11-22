Fatal crash in Milwaukee, man charged had revoked license: complaint

A Milwaukee man is charged in connection to a Nov. 18 fatal crash on the city's northwest side – and prosecutors say he should not have been driving in the first place.

Avery Young, 34, is accused of driving with a revoked license at the time of the crash. One person died at the hospital after the collision, which happened near Appleton and Capitol around 8:30 a.m. that morning.

A criminal complaint states first responders found a green Dodge Challenger and blue Mazda at the scene. The Dodge Challenger was unoccupied, while a man was found seriously injured in the Mazda. As an officer spoke to possible witnesses at the scene, they pointed him to a man who was sitting on a nearby ledge – since identified as Young.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Young told the officer he was the driver and lone occupant of the Dodge Challenger and said the Mazda ran a red light and crashed into him, per the complaint. When the officer asked for ID, the man identified himself but did not show a driver's license. It was later determined Young's license had been revoked, and he was arrested after getting treatment for a leg injury.

The 40-year-old driver of the Mazda was extricated and taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. An autopsy determined he died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Crash near Appleton and Capitol

The complaint states a witness told police he was stopped at the red light on Appleton and saw the Mazda headed west on Capitol "trying to beat" the light. The witness said he then heard the Dodge Challenger's engine approaching from behind him on Appleton. The Dodge Challenger passed the witness' car at a "high rate of speed" and then collided with the Mazda.

Surveillance video showed the light on Appleton Avenue turn green as the Mazda, headed west on Capitol, entered the frame and ran the red light – colliding with the Dodge Challenger.

A records check, per the complaint, found the Dodge Challenger Young was driving had a "facsimile VIN" on display. Once investigators found the actual VIN at the city tow lot, it was found to have been reported stolen out of Iowa on April 27.

Prior convictions, citations

During a Mirandized police interview, the complaint states Young told investigators he knew his license was revoked but that he'd been in court two months ago and was told he'd be sent "paperwork" and thought it might be OK to drive until then.

Court records show Young has eight prior convictions for either operating while suspended, operating after revocation or operating without a license since 2017. He was also convicted of three counts of fleeing/eluding police, linked to different cases, in 2019.

Celia Jackson, a member of the Coalition for Safe Driving MKE, said tickets and enforcement won’t solve the city’s reckless driving problem alone.

"They're certainly a strategy, but I don't know if that's the most effective strategy," Jackson said. "We really do need a strategy that addresses the behavior."

Crash near Appleton and Capitol

At the time of the Appleton and Capitol crash, his license had been revoked since July 10. The complaint states he was notified via mail that he was not eligible for reinstatement until 2028. He had also been stopped on the road three times between that time and the crash, court records indicate:

Aug. 20: Cited for operating after revocation. Prosecutors say bodycam footage shows Young acknowledging at that time his license was revoked.

Aug. 21: Cited for speeding. Prosecutors say the officer who stopped Young told him he "shouldn't be driving."

Oct. 6: Stopped for driving a non-registered automobile. Prosecutors say bodycam footage from that stop shows the officer telling Young his license had been revoked and to "find a ride."

"We're seeing so much reckless driving all the time," Jackson said. "My heart breaks a little bit each day."