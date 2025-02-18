article

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and crashing a stolen car, seriously injuring his passenger. Prosecutors said the man was driving more than 110 mph seconds before the crash near 60th and Hampton. Court filings said he tried to run from the crash scene, but he slipped on fell on the ice of a frozen creek.



A Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing a traffic stop and crashing a stolen car on the city's north side, seriously injuring his passenger, on Feb. 10.

Prosecutors charged 25-year-old Lavoris Fleming with multiple felonies in the case. His bond was set at $100,000 on Sunday.

What they're saying:

Milwaukee police officers were on patrol near 60th and Custer when they saw a black Infiniti pass traffic through the bicycle lane before running a red light. The officers activated their lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, and while the Infiniti initially pulled over, it sped off as officers approached.

A criminal complaint states the Infiniti was driving so fast that officers lost sight of it. The officers came upon a large cloud of dust and saw a wooden pole down in the street as civilians flagged them down near 60th and Hampton.

Crash near 60th and Villard (Courtesy: MCDAO)

Officers went down a hill where the Infiniti had come to a stop near a creek. Court filings said the creek was frozen over and there was a large whole in the ice from where the car hit it.

Prosecutors said a man, since identified as the driver, Fleming, tried to run from officers but slipped on the ice and surrendered. He was taken into custody and to a hospital for treatment of potential injuries.

Dig deeper:

While at the crash scene, court filings said officers went to clear the vehicle and saw a victim trapped in the front passenger seat. The 19-year-old passenger had significant injuries and was taken to a hospital with a brain bleed.

The complaint states multiple items were ejected from the car, including a gun, THC bags and multiple cellphones. Officers found a scale, sandwich bags and marijuana – "indicative of street level distribution" – inside the vehicle.

The Infiniti had plates from an Illinois dealership on it and, per the complaint, police determined it was reported stolen. Data from the car's airbag control determined it was traveling at approximately 122 mph seconds before the crash.

Crash near 60th and Villard (Courtesy: MCDAO)

In court

What's next:

Fleming is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the case next week. In all, he is charged with:

First-degree reckless injury

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police (resulting in great bodily harm)

Vehicle operator fleeing/eluding police (causing damage to property)

Hit-and-run (great bodily harm)

Possession with intent to deliver THC

Felony bail jumping

Misdemeanor obstructing an officer