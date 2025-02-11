Milwaukee crash, 60th and Hampton; driver flees traffic stop, hits pole

article

Fleeing vehicle crashes

What we know:

According to police, a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop lost control and collided with a pole and went towards the creek.

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was arrested. Police say he tried to run from the scene. He did not have any injuries.

60th and Hampton, Milwaukee

The passenger, a 19-year-old man, had to be extricated. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was also arrested.

The vehicle was determined to be stolen and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered.

What's next:

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.