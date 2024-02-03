18-year-old struck by vehicle, seriously injured on Silver Spring

article

An 18-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Milwaukee on Sunday night, Feb. 2.

It happened around 10 p.m. near Silver Spring Drive and Green Bay Avenue.

According to Milwaukee police, the 18-year-old was crossing the street and was struck by a vehicle headed east on Silver Spring.

The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.