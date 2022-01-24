Milwaukee COVID sites closed Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to bitter cold

article

The Milwaukee Health Department will be closing COVID-19 operations at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Site on Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to the bitter cold expected in the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday, January 25 for portions of Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, with wind chills expected to reach 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

Regular COVID-19 operations will resume on Wednesday. The Menomonee Valley Site will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with increased staffing to manage any increased demand due to this one-day closure.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Individuals in need of COVID-19 services on Tuesday should visit HealthyMKE.com for additional testing and vaccination locations available throughout the Milwaukee area.