Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID sites closed Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to bitter cold

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
COVID-19 testing article

FILE - A health worker tests passengers for the COVID-19.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department will be closing COVID-19 operations at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, and Menomonee Valley Site on Tuesday, Jan. 25 due to the bitter cold expected in the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Tuesday, January 25 for portions of Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, with wind chills expected to reach 20 to 30 degrees below zero. 

Regular COVID-19 operations will resume on Wednesday. The Menomonee Valley Site will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with increased staffing to manage any increased demand due to this one-day closure. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Individuals in need of COVID-19 services on Tuesday should visit HealthyMKE.com for additional testing and vaccination locations available throughout the Milwaukee area.

Kenosha lake rescue; fisherman slipped off pier
article

Kenosha lake rescue; fisherman slipped off pier

Kenosha police on Jan. 14 rescued a 68-year-old man who slipped off a pier and fell into the lake while fishing.

Kohl's confirms potential acquisition approach; shares spike in value
article

Kohl's confirms potential acquisition approach; shares spike in value

Kohl’s Corporation confirmed on Monday, Jan. 24 that it has received letters expressing interest in acquiring the company.

Milwaukee COVID wastewater levels could soon go down, researchers say

Researchers have been taking samples from wastewater treatment plants like the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District and testing them for COVID-19.