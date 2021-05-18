Business welcomes Milwaukee's COVID restrictions end

Masks will no longer be required in the city of Milwaukee this summer; the city's health order will expire on June 1.

When walking through downtown Milwaukee, it's hard to miss all the "mask required" signs. At the Milwaukee County War Memorial Center, President Dan Buttery is ready to take the signs down next month.

"We’re looking forward to the lift of the mandate," Buttery said.

The expiration of "Moving Milwaukee Forward" means no more masks or capacity restrictions. The next 13 days will give businesses time to adjust.

"Individual locations such as businesses, schools, stores and event spaces can continue to establish their own masking requirements. We are offering this upcoming 13-day period, so they can determine what’s right for them," Barrett said.

The change comes after the CDC on Thursday, May 13 announced that fully vaccinated people can safely take off the mask in most situations. That announcement led to a confusing weekend of events at the War Memorial.

"It was very confusing. We had a wedding in here on Saturday. We had a benefit ride," said Buttery. "I’m sure some folks were irritated that they’re hearing one thing and then enforcing something different, but we had to follow the directions of the city because that’s where we fall."

In a year where they will honor the 7,056 service members who have died since 9/11, Buttery hopes the loosened restrictions bring more people in to see the memorial.

"The more we can open up, the better," Buttery said.

Buttery added one thing that will not change on June 1: The center's cleaning protocols. He said the advanced cleaning is here to stay.

