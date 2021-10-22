Milwaukee COVID vaccine incentive; mayor encourages flu shots, too

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, Oct. 22 reported declining COVID-19 case and positivity trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 181.6 new cases per 100,000 people. The disease burden is down from the previous week's 242.8 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria is considered "excessive," MHD said in a news release.

Percent positivity dropped to 6.9% – now considered "moderate" transmission. The gating criteria was reported at 8.3% the previous week.

Vaccine incentives

As of this week, 58% of Milwaukee residents age 16 or older are fully vaccinated and 63.1% have received at least one dose, MHD said.

In an effort to encourage people who have not yet returned for their second vaccine dose, MHD announced a new incentive program, which launched on Thursday, Oct. 21.

City of Milwaukee residents who receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center, or Menomonee Valley Site will receive a $25 U.S. Bank gift card on-site, while supplies last.

More information about the incentive program can be found on the city's website.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, the city is encouraging flu shots as temperatures drop.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett and Dr. Nick Tomaro, public health emergency response planning coordinator for the Milwaukee Health Department, on Friday, Oct. 22 provided updates on COVID-19 testing and vaccination efforts – as well as flu shots.

Barrett received his flu shot on camera to encourage residents to seek out vaccination through the Milwaukee Health Department’s drive-thru locations at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley site.