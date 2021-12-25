Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity spike

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Thursday, Dec. 23 reported increases to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate compared to the previously reported mark.

According to MHD, the city saw 473.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The disease burden is up from the previous week's 318.6 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "extreme" transmission designation.

Percent positivity jumped to 14.3% and is now considered "extreme" transmission, according to MHD. It was previously reported at 10.5%, consider "high" transmission.

MHD said 60.7% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 65.8% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 31.3% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

On Monday, Dec. 20, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory in light of the anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant, which may overwhelm an already strained health care system.

MHD strongly urges everyone to celebrate the holidays safely. That includes keeping gatherings small and in well-ventilated spaces, getting tested before gathering with those outside of your household, choosing to gather with fully-vaccinated loved ones, and wearing a mask if you are in public, indoor spaces.

MHD COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites will be observing upcoming holiday hours. Anyone in need of a PCR test or vaccine is encouraged to plan ahead.

The Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley Site will be closed through Sunday, Dec. 26 and from Friday, Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 2. Individuals who need COVID-19 services during that time are encouraged to visit HealthyMKE.com to find alternative locations.