Wisconsin COVID cases spike, ICU beds dwindle; FEMA to provide aid

Coronavirus cases are rising - and the number of ICU beds is shrinking.

The last time the number of statewide COVID deaths was this high was in January.

State health officials say they are seeing younger patients who are staying in the hospital longer.

Grim milestones in the fight against coronavirus: this week, the United States surpassed 800,000 deaths. In Wisconsin, there has been a steady uptick in hospitalizations and cases, with deaths reaching the highest numbers since January.

"If you combine the probable deaths with the confirmed deaths, we are over 10,000 in the state since the pandemic began," said Ajay Sethi, an associate professor of population health sciences at UW-Madison. "We are starting to see a rise in the daily number of deaths occurring, coinciding with the pattern you’d see of people indoors and during the holidays more likely to gather."

Statewide, nearly 96% of ICU beds are currently in use. Health officials say the vast majority are unvaccinated and the culprit isn’t Omicron.

"Omicron – we’ve only confirmed five cases in the state. We still have a Delta epidemic in Wisconsin. It represents pretty much all of the viruses being transmitted," said Sethi.

That could change after the holidays, but Sethi says all family gatherings should be among those who are vaccinated, boosted and aware of each other’s comfort levels.

"I try and isolate myself for a solid week – two weeks is best – where I try not to have any exposure prior to seeing my parents, for example," he said.

As reported last week, and again last night, Governor Evers has requested help from FEMA to provide aid inside state hospitals.

Five teams of 100 total members should arrive in the coming weeks.

