Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity worsen for 6th consecutive week

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 29 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a sixth consecutive week.

Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 11 consecutive weeks.

According to the health department, the city saw 243.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week – up from 224.5 over the preceding week.

Percent positivity rose to 16.5% compared to 15.4% the previous week.

The health department said 64.4% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 50.3% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

As Milwaukee remains in the High COVID-19 Community Level, the mask advisory issued on July 15 remains in place.

Masking is an effective public health tool to protect both the mask wearer and those around them, the health department said. Higher-quality masks, such as KN95 masks and N95 respirators, can offer an additional layer of protection.