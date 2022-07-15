Milwaukee mask advisory: 'BA.5 variant spreading quickly'

The City of Milwaukee Health Department has issued a mask advisory for the City of Milwaukee. All individuals, regardless of vaccination statues or past COVID-19 infection, should wear a mask at all times when indoors and in a public setting.

This, after Milwaukee County moved into the CDC’s "high" level of COVID-19 community spread on July 14.

This level is based on three indicators: new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days, new hospital admissions with COVID-19 per 100,000 people in the last seven days, and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients.

This advisory applies to all individuals in Milwaukee over the age of two years who can medically tolerate wearing a mask.

"The BA.5 variant is spreading quickly in Milwaukee," said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "Even with prior infection, the BA.5 variant is seemingly more transmissible and more immune-evading. The good news is the COVID-19 vaccine is working to protect against severe illness and death, but masking is an important additional tool to protect against widespread infection."

The City of Milwaukee Health Department says "masking is a critical public health tool and a key layer of protection against transmitting and contracting COVID-19. While different types of masks provide different levels of protection, it is important to remember any mask, worn consistently and snugly, is better than no mask. Higher-quality masks, such as KN95 masks and N95 respirators, can offer an additional layer of protection. For those without access to a higher-quality mask, wearing two masks is an option to increase protection."

In addition to masking, the Milwaukee Health Department strongly advises implementing a layered mitigation strategy: stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccines, physically distance and avoid crowded spaces, improve ventilation of indoor spaces, practice thorough hand hygiene, and test to prevent spread when sick or identified as a close contact.