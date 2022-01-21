Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity decline

article

The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, Jan. 21 reported declining trends to the COVID-19 case burden and positivity rate compared to the previous week.

According to the health department, the city saw 1,240.7 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden dropped substantially from the previous week's 2,454.6. The gating criteria is still considered "extreme transmission."

Percent positivity dipped to 25.9% compared 36% the previous week. The gating criteria is also considered "extreme transmission."

The health department said 61.7% of city residents ages 16 and older are fully vaccinated, and 67.2% have received at least their first dose. Additionally, 37.6% of fully vaccinated people have received a booster dose.

The Milwaukee Common Council this week approved an ordinance, signed by the acting mayor, that mandates masks indoors for anyone ages 3 and older. It will expire on March 1.

Vaccination clinics at Milwaukee Public Schools continue through Feb. 8, and the schedule will repeat Feb. 9 through March 1. So far, the Milwaukee Health Department has administered nearly 350 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at these clinics, after an especially successful clinic at La Escula Fratney Elementary on Jan. 13.

The MPS vaccination clinics are open to the public and have pediatric vaccine, adult vaccine, booster doses and flu shots available. The full schedule can be found on the city's website.

