Milwaukee indoor mask mandate; acting Mayor Johnson signs ordinance

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:18AM
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Thursday, Jan. 20 signed the citywide indoor mask mandate.  The Milwaukee Common Council on Tuesday, Jan. 18 approved the ordinance. 

The mandate, which applies to anyone ages 3 and older in indoor, public spaces, will expire on March 1. There are no fines for breaking it.

The ordinance states that the Milwaukee Health Department can enforce the rule by sending a letter to a business upon a first complaint. Upon a third complaint, the health department may visit and write a written statement. That statement would then be added to the business' file, which could impact it during license renewals.

"I'm not interested in the health department being punitive towards businesses or being punitive towards individuals," Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. "What I would like to see is education and a push towards vaccination."

