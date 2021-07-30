Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee COVID case burden, positivity up; delta variant dominant

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee officials recommend masks indoors

City of Milwaukee leaders are advising residents to mask up indoors even if they're vaccinated against the coronavirus. This, on the heels of new CDC guidance with the dominant presence of the delta variant causing an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, July 30 reported worsening COVID-19 case burden trends for the preceding week.

According to MHD, the city saw 95.4 cases per 100,000 people, up from the previous week's 50.7 cases per 100,000. The gating criteria remains in the "substantial transmission" category.

Percent positivity also rose to 7.5%, holding in the "moderate transmission" category. The gating criteria was reported at 5% the previous week.

As of this week, 54.7% of Milwaukee residents 16 or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine and 50.5% have completed their vaccination series, MHD said.

The dominant presence of the delta COVID-19 variant in Milwaukee continues to cause an increase in cases, MHD said. In response, the city has advised people regardless of vaccination status to wear masks in indoor, public spaces when around non-household members.

"Our message remains the same: get vaccinated," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "Vaccinations are safe, effective, and our best tool to combat this pandemic. We need to come together to keep our vulnerable populations safe, especially children under 12 years old and those who are immunocompromised, by wearing a mask in public and getting vaccinated."

With the increased transmission rate of the delta variant, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is strongly encouraged to get tested if you come in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or experience any symptoms. More information on free testing locations and hours can be found at milwaukee.gov/COVIDtesting.

