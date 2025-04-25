The Brief A judge was arrested, accused of helping a man avoid ICE at the courthouse. The county board passed a resolution to work on developing a standard protocol for handling immigration enforcement. The ACLU worries courthouse arrests could impact due process.



The arrest of a Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge comes on the heels of a county resolution, passed on Thursday, to keep the courthouse safe for everyone.

Milwaukee County resolution

The backstory:

Over the past month, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested at least three people at or near the courthouse.

The FBI arrested Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan on Friday. Federal prosecutors accuse her of helping a Mexican national avoid U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the courthouse.

The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors' resolution, passed on Thursday, asked the county executive, chief judge and sheriff's office to work on developing a standard protocol for handling immigration enforcement.

Leaders speak up

What they're saying:

Public outcry continued Friday as tensions escalated between local authorities and the feds over immigration enforcement at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

"Bottom line, we are talking about a sitting judge who deserves the same level of due process as anybody else in our country," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

"The Milwaukee County Courthouse is a public building, and my administration remains in active conversations with our partners to ensure the courthouse is not only safe but serves the community and is a safe space for the community."

"Think of victims that are going through the court system and witnesses that are going to testify," said County Supervisor Steve Taylor. "If they are even afraid to show up to testify, that’s the difference between someone being convicted or some sort of crime or not."

Due process concerns

Dig deeper:

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, as well as local immigration attorneys, believe the actions in recent weeks will undermine faith in the legal system. FOX6 News asked ACLU of Wisconsin Executive Director Melinda Brennan about how the judge's arrest may impact ongoing cases.

"I think that there are witnesses that aren't going to show up. I think it's going to be incredibly disruptive to being able to get due process," said Melinda Brennan, ACLU of Wisconsin executive director.

The ACLU of Wisconsin believes the county board's resolution won't be enough for undocumented people to feel comfortable going to court.

"Anything that doesn't bar ICE from being in courtrooms is a problem. People need to be able to seek justice," Brennan said.