Milwaukee County Zoo silverback gorilla dies at 34

The Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday, Sept. 14, that the male silverback gorilla, Oliver, has died at the age of 34. He was experiencing chronic health issues for years.

The median life expectancy of a male gorilla in human care is 32.7 years.

Officials said Oliver had been experiencing chronic health issues for many years, including heart and gastrointestinal disease, which were being treated by the animal care team on an ongoing basis.

His checkups included echocardiograms, CT scans, and endoscopic procedures. On Wednesday, he was under anesthesia for a procedure and experienced cardiac and respiratory arrest. The team worked tirelessly to revive him, including administering medications and performing CPR.

