Milwaukee County Zoo: penguins taking over Groundhog Day duties

On Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, the Milwaukee County Zoo’s Humboldt penguins will take over the duties for the annual Groundhog Day weather prediction.

The zoo’s most recent groundhog, Gordy, passed away in 2023; the Zoo’s animal care staff is in the process of acquiring another groundhog to add to the population.

The ceremony will be hosted by Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Zoo Director Amos Morris and take place at the Taylor Family Humboldt Penguin habitat at 9 a.m. (before the Zoo opens to the public).

The Humboldt penguins will waddle into the spotlight to make the winter (or spring!) weather forecast. Afterward, the Zoo will announce the weather prediction for the public on its social media platforms and on its website.

According to (the new) tradition, if the penguin sees its shadow, six more weeks of winter are to be expected. If the penguin doesn’t see his shadow, you can look forward to an early spring.

According to the Milwaukee County Zoo, Humboldt penguins live along the shores of Peru and Chile in South America. Named for a chilly water current that flows through their coastal range, these birds are excellent swimmers. Their torpedo-shaped bodies can propel through the water at speeds of 30 miles an hour.