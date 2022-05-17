Milwaukee County Zoo otter pups debut to public

The Milwaukee County Zoo’s first surviving litter of North American river otters made their public debut Tuesday, May 17.

The three male pups and one female pup were born Feb. 7 to mom, Shamrock, and dad, Malarkey. The male pups are named Corky, Bailey and Cedrick, and the female is named Evie.

The new arrivals marked their 3-month birthday May 7. Zookeepers report all are doing well, spending their first few months in the behind-the-scenes holding areas of the habitat.

Shortly after birth, the pups nursed from mom and slept many hours of the day – usually nestled together. The pups can now swim on their own and navigate the outdoor habitat, while Shamrock continues to keep a watchful eye on them.