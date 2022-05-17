Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee County Zoo otter pups debut to public

By FOX6 News Digital Team
The Milwaukee County Zoo's recently born river otter pups made their public debut Tuesday.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Zoo’s first surviving litter of North American river otters made their public debut Tuesday, May 17.

The three male pups and one female pup were born Feb. 7 to mom, Shamrock, and dad, Malarkey. The male pups are named Corky, Bailey and Cedrick, and the female is named Evie.

The new arrivals marked their 3-month birthday May 7. Zookeepers report all are doing well, spending their first few months in the behind-the-scenes holding areas of the habitat. 

Shortly after birth, the pups nursed from mom and slept many hours of the day – usually nestled together. The pups can now swim on their own and navigate the outdoor habitat, while Shamrock continues to keep a watchful eye on them.