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The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo will celebrate the opening of a new rhino care center and renovated outdoor habitat on Saturday. In November, the zoo announced the arrival of two Eastern black rhinoceroses. Construction of the new $22.6 million care center began in 2024.



The Milwaukee County Zoo will celebrate the opening of a new rhino care center and renovated outdoor habitat, part of the zoo's Adventure Africa area, on Saturday. Here's what to know before you go.

New arrivals

The backstory:

In November, the Milwaukee County Zoo announced the arrivals of two Eastern black rhinoceroses – Kianga and Zuri – whose pairing came on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

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Eastern black rhinos are classified as critically endangered, the zoo said, due to factors like poaching and habitat reduction. There are roughly 55 of the animals in human care at zoos across North America.

Construction of the zoo's new $22.6 million Ladish Co. Foundation Rhino Care Center began in 2024 and was finished last fall. It includes a mixed habitat where rhinos and zebras will rotate, a red river hog habitat and the Hippo Indoor Haven.

What you can do:

The Milwaukee County Zoo said Kianga and Zuri have started exploring their outdoor habitats. The opening of the space will be celebrated from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2.

Special activities, which are free with regular admission, are planned to honor the newcomers and other species in the Adventure Africa footprint. Highlights include:

Complimentary reusable water bottles for the first 500 guests

"Design a rhino horn" headband station

Behind-the-scenes tours

Q&A with rhino and hippo zookeepers

Roaming rhino safari

Why you should care:

The Milwaukee County Zoo launched a new front-entry and parking system on April 21. Officials said the changes are meant to reduce congestion on Bluemound Road, improve pedestrian safety and speed up the arrival process.

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A major change is the move to a "free flow" arrival system. Longstanding entrance booths will no longer be staffed, the zoo said, allowing guests to park and complete payment on their own. It's made possible with a license plate-based parking system, asking guests to scan QR codes and provide digital payment.

Guests can find step-by-step instructions on how to purchase parking or register their license plate by scanning onsite signage or visiting the zoo’s website for additional details.

Elephant dies, zebra born

Dig deeper:

There will be a new zebra in the mixed habitat this year. Earlier this month, the Milwaukee County zoo announced the birth of a 73-pound baby zebra. The foal's name wasn't announced, and it's not clear when it will be available for the public to see.

The year has not been all bright for Adventure Africa, though. Brittany, a 45-year-old African savanna elephant who was one of the zoo's longest-tenured residents, was humanely euthanized on April 10. The zoo said she was in declining health and had outlived her life expectancy in human care of 39.4 years.

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