Milwaukee County Zoo launches new entry, parking system Tuesday

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The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo is launching a new entry and parking system on Tuesday, April 21. Guests will drive in, park and use QR codes or passes to complete parking. Officials say the changes will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.



The Milwaukee County Zoo is rolling out a new front-entry and parking system on Tuesday, April 21, with officials saying the changes are designed to reduce congestion, improve pedestrian safety and make arrival faster for guests.

What we know:

The changes are part of a larger front entry reconfiguration project designed to reduce congestion on Bluemound Road and improve pedestrian safety, including a new signalized entrance at 99th Street with a crosswalk.

A major change is the move to a "free flow" arrival system. Longstanding entrance booths will no longer be staffed, allowing guests to drive directly into parking lots, park and complete payment on their own time instead of waiting in line at the gate.

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The zoo is also transitioning to a license plate-based parking system, where a vehicle’s plate serves as the parking credential. After parking, guests will scan QR codes throughout the lots to pay using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a credit card, or to activate prepaid parking and Zoo Pass benefits.

Admission tickets and Zoo Pass memberships will be scanned inside the U.S. Bank Gathering Place. Guests needing to purchase tickets onsite can do so at an auxiliary ticket booth near the entrance.

Zoo Parking Ambassadors will be available to help visitors navigate the new system.

Officials say a new point-of-sale and online ticketing system will also launch April 21. Online transactions will be temporarily disabled through April 20, though discounted online prices will be honored at the gate during that time.

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Previously purchased tickets will still be accepted.

The backstory:

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley approved $13.6 million in capital funds in the 2026 budget for the front entry reconfiguration project to improve safety, guest experience, operational efficiency, and long-term financial sustainability.

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What they're saying:

"The Milwaukee County Zoo is a beloved spot in our community that brings people to Milwaukee from across the state and region, and I am excited that our investment will aid in the guest experience," Crowley said. "Pedestrian safety is an important issue, and I am pleased that the Zoo is making this a central part of the front entry reconfiguration. Improving the speed in which guests can enter the Zoo will enhance the community experience in surrounding neighborhoods and ensure the Zoo remains a premier destination."

What you can do:

Guests can find step-by-step instructions on how to purchase parking or register their license plate by scanning onsite signage or visiting the zoo’s website for additional details.

For additional information on the Building a Better Zoo Experience construction, click here.