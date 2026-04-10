Milwaukee County Zoo announces death of elephant, Brittany

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The Brief The Milwaukee County Zoo humanely euthanized Brittany, a 45-year-old African savanna elephant, on April 10 following a decline in her health. Arriving in 2001, Brittany was a beloved, patient resident known for mentoring new keepers; staff and her companion, Belle, were present to provide comfort and say goodbye. The Zoo’s Elephant Care Center will remain closed to the public through the weekend.



The Milwaukee County Zoo made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize African savanna elephant Brittany, age 45, due to her recently-declining health. The procedure took place on Friday afternoon, April 10, inside the Zoo’s Elephant Care Center.

Remembering Brittany

What we know:

A news release from the zoo said Brittany was considered a geriatric elephant. The median life expectancy for a female African savanna elephant in human care is 39.4 years old, according to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

Officials said while Brittany was anesthetized, zookeepers were able to stay close to her throughout the process to provide comfort and support for Brittany and each other.

Brittany

During euthanasia, zookeepers and other animal care team members leaned on each other and shared their memories of Brittany. A few of the staff present worked at MCZ when Brittany arrived, nearly 25 years ago, and recalled her first day. Zookeepers also had time to say goodbye, individually and as a group.

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The release says elephant Belle was provided the opportunity to enter the stall with Brittany, a normal behavior for socially bonded animals when one passes away. This allowed Belle to see and smell Brittany to help process her death.

Brittany's past

Timeline:

Brittany arrived at MCZ in June 2001 from Greenville Zoo in South Carolina and was one of the longest-tenured residents here. Her care team reflects that Brittany was a patient elephant. She was often the first elephant that zookeepers worked with, because she was incredibly tolerant of new people learning her cues and behaviors. Brittany liked her daily routine and aimed to please zookeepers as she worked to do what was asked of her. She made zookeepers laugh when she would carry sticks on her back to use them later, at a different time. In recent months as her health declined, Brittany would look to her zookeepers for comfort and reassurance, often holding her trunk out to be held, especially as more was asked of her by the veterinary team while they worked to treat her symptoms.

Brittany

What's next:

A necropsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine, is scheduled to be completed this weekend, and the Zoo will provide additional information pending results, which can take several months.

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The Elephant Care Center will be closed to the public throughout the weekend.