Milwaukee County Zoo mask policy changes June 1

article

As organizations across Wisconsin and the U.S. change their mask policies in light of updated CDC guidance, the Milwaukee County Zoo has followed suit.

Beginning June 1, the zoo announced, guests will not be required to wear masks outdoors. However, masks will be required inside all buildings for guests ages 3 and older.

Staff will continue to wear masks, the zoo said, where approprirate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.